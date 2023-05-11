E-transfer (Canada):

The cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom has been a major cause of concern for individuals and families across the nation. The crisis refers to the increasing difficulty for people to afford basic necessities such as housing, food and health care.

One of the main issues regarding this crisis is the huge rises in energy prices, both for transport and household energy.

The government largely blames the Russia-Ukraine war, however, energy companies have sky-high prices and are receiving sky-high profits to match. A major aspect of the cost of living crisis is the rising price of housing.

In many parts of the U.K., housing prices have skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult for people to find affordable housing. It's not just buying a home though, as rental prices have also increased, making it difficult for many individuals and families to secure a place to live.

Additionally, the cost of food and other essentials has risen in recent years, which puts a further strain on household budgets. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse, leading to job losses and reduced incomes for many people.

The cost of good health care is also a significant concern for many individuals, especially those with chronic health conditions or disabilities.

With the increase of so-called asylum seekers putting strains on the health system by being prioritised for appointments, as well as the mismanagement of resources making waiting times longer and longer, the NHS has become a failed system. People are forced to pay for both the NHS and private health care just to be seen.

The rising cost of prescription drugs and medical treatments can also be a significant financial burden, particularly for those without adequate health insurance.

The crisis is most severe for low-income households, which are often forced to make difficult choices between paying for basic necessities such as housing, food, and health care. This can lead to increased debt and financial insecurity, with long-term consequences for individuals and families.

The government has implemented policies to address the cost of living crisis, such as increasing the minimum wage and providing financial assistance to low-income households. But there is a growing consensus that the government are the ones causing the problem with over regulation, high taxes and mismanagement of resources.

Along with the continued problem of increased immigration from small boats in the English Channel, with around £7M per day of taxpayer money being spent housing migrants in over 450 hotels around the U.K.

In conclusion, the cost of living crisis in the UK is a significant challenge for the lower and middle classes that requires immediate attention from policymakers and the public.

It is critical to address the rising cost of housing, food, and health care, particularly for low-income households, to ensure that everyone has access to the basic necessities of life. Illegal immigration needs to be brought under control as incomings rise daily and outgoings happen a lot less. The government must work with communities to develop solutions to this increasing problem.