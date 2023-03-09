Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles was accused of genocide by the mainstream media

"Michael Knowles of The Daily Wire was speaking at CPAC, and he gave a very reasonable speech and he was accused very quickly of genocide, literally genocide by the mainstream media," said Sheila.

The Gunn Show was joined by journalist Kennedy Hall. And according to Sheila, Hall was "one of the few people on the entire planet who got the story right the first time around" on Knowles' CPAC speech, unlike the mainstream media.

Hall told Sheila:

I think at the CPAC conference down in the Washington area, Michael Knowles gave one of the speeches on Saturday. And actually, I had to report on the thing all day. I was working a Saturday and I watched a bunch of speeches and I have to say his was the best. Just very well scripted, very articulate. Packed a lot of punch anyway. His speech was essentially conservative. You know, you and I are both Catholics and we believe traditional Catholic beliefs on sexuality. But I understand the logic of how somebody can still be a very traditional minded person, but maybe disagree on certain aspects of how one ought to live in a personal life. I get that, but the trans thing, it's medical like it's just you're a guy or you're not. You know, it's not very complicated. It's not an ideology. It shouldn't be. This is very it's like you have to two legs and two arms. You have certain genitalia. You don't. To me, these are very basic things. And he said 'this is the sort of battle ground where conservatives have to stand firm.' And he said, 'of all the things conservatives cave on, the one thing in America they didn't cave on was life and they won.'

The statement that Hall pointed out was, "[Knowles] said transgenderism must be eradicated from public life. Now, clearly, if you watch the speech, he did not say any persons had to be eradicated. He was talking about the philosophy of transgenderism, this idea that you can deny reality and that you can encourage children, do things that harm themselves in an in a perpetual way by having surgeries and so forth."

"He said, 'this is insane, everyone agrees that it's insane and it just has to stop.' And that's what he was referring to."