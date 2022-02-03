The Democracy Fund bringing free legal advice to Ottawa protesters

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW

The Democracy Fund (TDF) is a registered non-partisan charity with the goal of promoting constitutional rights in Canada through litigation and education.

Rebel News has worked extensively with TDF on many of our Fight The Fines and Fight Vaccine Passports cases. Their lawyers have been working hard throughout the pandemic response to stand up for the civil rights of Canadians, and have had many successes.

Rebel has also worked alongside TDF’s Dr. Julie Ponesse, an accomplished and well-respected PhD specializing in ethics and ancient philosophy who has hosted the charity's freedom-oriented town hall events and delivered several speeches surrounding the ethics of forced COVID-19 injections.

Now, with the world watching the truckers' convoy in Canada, and in particular the flurry of events continuing at Ottawa, TDF is focusing in on how it can help those who are standing in solidarity with that movement.

Ottawa, while not as packed full of people as the first weekend of the protests over Jan. 29–30, is still abuzz with people, speeches, dancing and protests.

TDF put out a press release today stating that they are sending two of their in-house lawyers to the protests near Parliament Hill to “ensure that peaceful protesters have access to justice during the Freedom Convoy 2022”.

The lawyers will be arriving today, and will answer questions and provide important legal information for those protesting in the name of civil liberties. Protesters who are in need of legal information can visit TruckerLaw.ca to fill out a form requesting that TDF contact them.

