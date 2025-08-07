Democracy Fund extends deadline for Student Journalism Conference until Aug. 10

Hey everyone, I’ve got good news — my favourite charity, The Democracy Fund, is putting on its fourth annual Student Journalism Conference this October in Toronto. And the deadline to apply has just been extended to Sunday, August 10 at 11:59 p.m.

Rebel News is one of a handful of groups co-sponsoring the event, so I want to help get the word out about this amazing opportunity for young Canadians interested in the news.

Not everyone gets in — they only accept applicants who are serious about pursuing a career in journalism. So you'll need to fill out an application and pass an interview.

If you're passionate about journalism — or you know someone who is — this is your shot. It’s an all-expenses-paid weekend training seminar, happening October 3–5, where you'll learn from top independent journalists, network with media insiders, and maybe even land your first job in the industry.

The goal here is to train the next generation of journalists to be truly independent — not government stenographers like the ones at the CBC.

Now, if you’re already working in journalism — or your student days are behind you — you can still get involved by making a charitable donation to The Democracy Fund to help cover the costs of this conference. And you might also be interested in joining another co-sponsor of the event: the Independent Press Gallery. They're taking new members now, too.

But this conference? It’s for students and young people.

Apply now at StudentJournalismConference.com — and if you’re not eligible, but you know someone who is, please send them this video before the extended deadline passes!