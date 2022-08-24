The Democracy Fund launches lawsuit to kill ArriveCAN requirement
The ArriveCAN app was initially developed to track quarantine plans for returning travellers but has become mandatory for any Canadian wishing to come into the country at any land or air point of entry and requires travellers to upload their proof of vaccination into the app to avoid a forced two-week quarantine requirement.
The legal challenge, which names Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos as a respondent, was filed today by The Democracy Fund (TDF) in Federal Court and asks for a "declaration that the use of ArriveCAN is not legally required of persons entering Canada."
The TDF suit includes two strategic litigants, Cody Tilbury of Ontario who received a fine of $6255 for refusing to use the problem-plagued ArriveCAN app, and Corrine Janzen of Alberta, who was forced to download and use the app under duress. Tilbury and Janzen, both Canadian citizens, were returning from Mexico.
View a copy of the lawsuit here:
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra recently told a Commons committee that the controversial app was not the cause of problems and delays at points of entry.
A glitch in the ArriveCAN app in July, which according to a press release by the Justice Centre, took twelve days to rectify, sent an erroneous robo-text directing over 10,000 travellers to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Toronto's Pearson Airport is ranked second in the world for flight delays.
Yet the restrictions remain.
- By Tamara Ugolini
