The Democracy Fund's Student Journalism Conference is coming to Toronto in October!

The Democracy Fund will host its fourth annual Student Journalism Conference and Job Fair in Toronto from October 3-5, 2025.

This year's theme focuses on the free market. Successful applicants will participate in a three-day intensive program and learn the fundamentals of modern journalism, with an emphasis on digital platforms.

In addition to journalistic skills, participants will learn about Canada's civil liberties challenges in 2025. Through lectures and interactive sessions, attendees will learn about the latest trends and best practices in journalism, as well as the importance of upholding journalistic integrity in the face of censorship.

A highlight of the weekend will be a journalistic group assignment that a panel of senior journalists will grade and offer helpful, practical feedback – with a grand prize for the winning group!

Successful applicants will have all their travel costs (economy class), accommodations, and meals covered while at the conference. This truly is a one-of-a-kind, all-expenses-paid opportunity for young aspiring journalists in Canada!

Apply now at www.StudentJournalismConference.com.