The Democracy Fund slams ‘irrational’ maritime hiking and fishing bans

The Democracy Fund (TDF) is blasting sweeping new bans on hiking, fishing, and kayaking in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as “irrational” government overreach — warning the $25,000 fines are likely unconstitutional.

Both provinces have prohibited access to forested areas, even on private property with the owner’s permission, citing wildfire risk. But TDF litigation director Mark Joseph says the restrictions are far too broad and bear little connection to fire prevention.

“Obviously the government should take steps to prevent destructive forest fires,” Joseph said. “However, the courts have ruled that, under our Charter, when a government restricts a legal right, it must do so minimally. While a campfire ban is rationally related to the prevention of forest fires, it’s not clear to us that banning kayaking, hiking and fishing, for example, prevents forest fires. The blanket ban is likely unconstitutional for this reason alone.”

TDF says the bans violate Canadians’ mobility rights, freedom of assembly, and peaceful enjoyment of public lands. The charity is monitoring the situation and may offer legal assistance to those hit with what it calls “onerous” penalties.

Founded in 2021, The Democracy Fund is a registered Canadian charity focused on defending constitutional rights, best known for challenging pandemic-era restrictions and other civil liberties violations.