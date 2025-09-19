The Democracy Fund to defend Toronto pastor charged for peaceful preaching
Pastor Jeff Sapocinik was arrested in July, despite witnesses describing his sermon as peaceful.
Civil liberties organization The Democracy Fund (TDF) is stepping in to defend Pastor Jeff Sapocinik after he was criminally charged for “causing a disturbance” while preaching on a Toronto sidewalk.
Sapocinik was arrested July 19 under Section 175 of the Criminal Code, despite witnesses describing his sermon as peaceful.
TDF says the case is another example of authorities targeting religious expression, warning that prosecuting street preaching threatens fundamental freedoms protected by the Charter.
TDF previously represented Sapocinik in 2023, when similar charges against him were dropped before trial.
The group says it will fight to ensure Canadians can share their faith in public without fear of arrest.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-19 19:37:38 -0400 FlagLeftists have no self respect. And our cops are ruled over by biased brass. Cops must STOP being used for political purposes. That’s what dictatorships do.