As you may have been aware, protests have sparked across the Netherlands. In fact, these protests have been going on since 2019, when the Dutch government declared a nitrogen emission crisis, meaning that farmers would have to cut livestock by up to 50%. It also entailed emission caps, i.e. reducing fertilizer usage, and caused worry among farmers about whether they would be forced to give up their land to the state.

Fast-forward to the present day and the situation has escalated. The protests have grown substantially, though the government is not backing down on its push toward the United Nations' Agenda 2030 goalposts. The farmers are continuing to rally to show their discontent with the Dutch government and the World Economic Forum-pushed blueprints.

My questions to the residents of Amsterdam: if the farmers are forced to give up their land to the state, is this policy really about climate change or perhaps something else? Do they support the farmers? And do the urban residents of Amsterdam feel the tension in the Netherlands between the state and the farmers?