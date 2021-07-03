The Freedom Group in B.C. holds massive Canada Day Music Festival

By Drea Humphrey Find the Arsonist $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the criminals who are burning down Canadian churches. Submit

On July 1, thousands of Canadians gathered in Vancouver to celebrate Canada Day.

The gatherings also coincided with phase 3 British Columbia's re-opening plan, which meant protest or not, there were no restrictions on who could and could not gather together for the first time in what seems like an eternity.

That included an impressive lineup of musicians and performers that were allowed to bless a cheerful crowd of 3,000 people at its peak, with their talented performances.

Yet, even civil liberties such as dancing and having a good time with others have been restricted for close to two years, some groups and politicians promoted cancelling the celebration of Canada Day, to reflect upon the location of unmarked gravesites near residential schools like Kamloops Indian residential school.

I interviewed many of the artists who performed at the Canada Day Music Festival that was organized by The Freedom Group.

I asked them how the last 16 months of lockdown restrictions have impacted their musical careers, and I also ask them why they thought it was still okay to celebrate Canada when many groups like Idle No More called to have it cancelled.

If you appreciate our commitment to bring you the other side of the story, please support our reports like this by donating what you can at RebelFieldReports.com.