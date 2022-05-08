The Garbage at California's Door | Amala Ekpunobi & Lewis Brackpool on Andrew Says #72
Should student debt be cancelled, will Trump return to a Musk-owned Twitter, and the backlash for questioning social justice: PragerU's and Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool join Andrew Says.
Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) and Amala Ekpunobi (@AmalaEkpunobi), host of Unapologetic on PragerU, come together to talk about Elon Musk, student loans and vicious responses Amala has received for questioning a transgender TikTok content creator who claims he is a young girl.
The pair discuss cancelling student debt with Andrew and the fallout of such a policy, and ask if Trump will return to Twitter.
We also get a rare look at young Lewis Brackpool, when he was a self-professed “communist with fingerless gloves.”
Join us behind the paywall for additional segments exclusive to RebelNews+ subscribers.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.