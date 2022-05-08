The Garbage at California's Door | Amala Ekpunobi & Lewis Brackpool on Andrew Says #72

Rebel News U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) and Amala Ekpunobi (@AmalaEkpunobi), host of Unapologetic on PragerU, come together to talk about Elon Musk, student loans and vicious responses Amala has received for questioning a transgender TikTok content creator who claims he is a young girl.

The pair discuss cancelling student debt with Andrew and the fallout of such a policy, and ask if Trump will return to Twitter.

We also get a rare look at young Lewis Brackpool, when he was a self-professed “communist with fingerless gloves.”

Join us behind the paywall for additional segments exclusive to RebelNews+ subscribers.