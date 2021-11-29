The 'glaring hypocrisy' of environmental extremists
Adam Soos joins David Menzies on Rebel Roundup to discuss the glaring hypocrisy of extremists in the environmental activist community.
David Suzuki's recent radical comments about pipelines being “blown up” drew attention to the more extreme elements of the environmental movement, warranting a response from Alberta's environment minister, Jason Nixon, and even a disavowal from the charity baring Suzuki's name.
Adam Soos has been covering the story for Rebel News and the Calgary-based reporter joined David Menzies on last week's edition of Rebel Roundup to share his thoughts on this quasi-threat from one of Canada's most famed environmentalists.
Speaking about the “glaring hypocrisy” from the more extreme environmentalists, Adam told David:
They all drive up in relatively large vehicles, park right next to me in their gas-powered vehicles, and then they get out and they attend a protest against pipelines.
What do they think those vehicles run on, hopes and dreams?
