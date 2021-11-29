Rebel News Banner Ad - Black Friday Hero Banner

The 'glaring hypocrisy' of environmental extremists

Adam Soos joins David Menzies on Rebel Roundup to discuss the glaring hypocrisy of extremists in the environmental activist community.

  • By Rebel News
  • November 29, 2021

Remove Ads

David Suzuki's recent radical comments about pipelines being “blown up” drew attention to the more extreme elements of the environmental movement, warranting a response from Alberta's environment minister, Jason Nixon, and even a disavowal from the charity baring Suzuki's name.

Adam Soos has been covering the story for Rebel News and the Calgary-based reporter joined David Menzies on last week's edition of Rebel Roundup to share his thoughts on this quasi-threat from one of Canada's most famed environmentalists.

Speaking about the “glaring hypocrisy” from the more extreme environmentalists, Adam told David:

They all drive up in relatively large vehicles, park right next to me in their gas-powered vehicles, and then they get out and they attend a protest against pipelines.

What do they think those vehicles run on, hopes and dreams?

Rebel Roundup airs every Friday, and is available exclusively to subscribers of RebelNews+.

Alberta Canada Climate Change Oil and Gas David Suzuki
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.