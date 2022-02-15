The implications of Trudeau's tyrannical power grab | Joel Pollak joins Ezra Levant
Joel Pollak joins Ezra to discuss Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act to quell the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Canada.
Yesterday, Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a successor to the War Measures Act.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel Pollak (follow @JoelPollak on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss the implications of Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act to quell the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Canada.
