The implications of Trudeau's tyrannical power grab | Joel Pollak joins Ezra Levant

Joel Pollak joins Ezra to discuss Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act to quell the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Canada.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 15, 2022
  • News Analysis

Yesterday, Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a successor to the War Measures Act.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Joel Pollak (follow @JoelPollak on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss the implications of Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act to quell the peaceful Freedom Convoy protests in Canada.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

