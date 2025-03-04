The Liberals just sacrificed a million Canadian jobs to save themselves

A million Canadians on the chopping block, and the Liberals’ priority is themselves.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 04, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

We are again, watching the Liberals light the country on fire to warm themselves.

Canada is staring down the barrel of a tariff war with the United States thanks to the Liberals' mismanagement and antagonism. And the cost? A million Canadian jobs.

That's a million families wondering how they'll put food on the table, a million mortgages, car payments, and businesses that could go under.

And what's the Liberals' grand plan? They don't seem to have one. 

Let me tell you what else the Liberals aren't doing: working. They prorogued Parliament.

Right when Canadians need their government the most, the Liberals are pulling the plug on democracy so they can focus on backroom deals and palace intrigue, scheming to replace their failed, outgoing disaster of a leader, Justin Trudeau.

And it's up to us to bear the pain of it all. Good thing we are gluttons for punishment. And the presumed replacement for Trudeau, Mark Carney, well he knew long ago they would be antagonizing Trump, campaigning against him instead of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. That's why months ago, he moved the office of his company Brookfield from Canada to the USA and tried to lie about it.

A million Canadians on the chopping block, and the Liberals’ priority is themselves. They didn’t even try to fight for jobs before slamming the brakes on government. Instead, their biggest concern is who will sit in the fancy chair at Rideau Cottage.

Canadians be damned.

And let’s talk about the Liberal response to this mess. The Liberals just doubled down on anti-American rhetoric. The United States accounts for 76% of our exports, and instead of negotiating like adults, the Liberals are escalating, throwing gasoline on the fire. Trudeau just called Trump "dumb."

As if poking the bear that controls our economy is some brilliant diplomatic strategy. Do these people have any idea what they’re doing? This isn’t playground trash talk—this is the livelihoods of millions of Canadians.

This entire situation is a crisis of the Liberals’ own making. Donald Trump told them exactly why tariffs were coming. He was very clear. Canada’s border is wide open. Illegal immigration is out of control. Trudeau and his minions let criminals and cartel traffickers waltz into the country. And what was their response? Sanctuary policies, more handouts, and shrieking about “compassion.”

Now, reality is slapping them in the face. Trump warned Canada and Mexico: fix your border, or pay the price. Canada didn’t fix a damn thing, and now we’re staring down an economic disaster.

And when faced with a million Canadians potentially losing their jobs, the Liberals did what they always do—they bailed on responsibility and looked out for themselves. They prorogued Parliament so they could figure out their own power struggles instead of saving Canadian jobs and now Trudeau says maybe he won't leave as fast as we would like.

It’s never been more clear: they don’t work for you. They don’t care about you. They will throw you under the bus to keep their grip on power.

Canada needs leadership, but instead, we have a corrupt, self-serving government willing to sacrifice its own people to save its own skin.

I hope Canadians are paying attention. Because the Liberals sure aren’t paying attention to us.

Call the Election!

19,429 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Prime Minister only after the Liberal Party selects a new leader. But why should Canadians wait? Trudeau must call a federal election immediately to face the consequences of his leadership. If you agree, sign this petition. Demand Justin Trudeau call an election immediately!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-04 19:18:14 -0500 Flag
    We mean nothing to politicians. As long as they can fool us into voting for them, they’ll have endless money to waste.