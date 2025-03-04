The Liberals just sacrificed a million Canadian jobs to save themselves

We are again, watching the Liberals light the country on fire to warm themselves.

Canada is staring down the barrel of a tariff war with the United States thanks to the Liberals' mismanagement and antagonism. And the cost? A million Canadian jobs.

Tariff war will cost a million jobs, says @CitImmCanada Minister @MarcMillerVM.

Figure is in addition to unemployed who currently number 1,505,000 according to @StatCan_eng. https://t.co/z97TNae8TB#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/qBKGoZEs9v — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) March 4, 2025

That's a million families wondering how they'll put food on the table, a million mortgages, car payments, and businesses that could go under.

And what's the Liberals' grand plan? They don't seem to have one.

Marc Miller's inane remarks with a smile "My message to Canadians is that we have a higher pain threshold than our partners to the south of us."



Canada relies on trade far more heavily than the US. Canada's pain threshold is not 10x greater than Americans



Seriously, who vets… pic.twitter.com/2f6zARFAoq — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) March 3, 2025

Let me tell you what else the Liberals aren't doing: working. They prorogued Parliament.

Right when Canadians need their government the most, the Liberals are pulling the plug on democracy so they can focus on backroom deals and palace intrigue, scheming to replace their failed, outgoing disaster of a leader, Justin Trudeau.

And it's up to us to bear the pain of it all. Good thing we are gluttons for punishment. And the presumed replacement for Trudeau, Mark Carney, well he knew long ago they would be antagonizing Trump, campaigning against him instead of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. That's why months ago, he moved the office of his company Brookfield from Canada to the USA and tried to lie about it.

Carney lied by saying he had nothing to do with moving Brookfield’s headquarters from Canada to the US.



He had everything to do with it.



Carney can’t be trusted.



If he wins, Canada loses. pic.twitter.com/BVRvtMDeA6 — Rachael Thomas (@RachaelThomasAB) February 26, 2025

A million Canadians on the chopping block, and the Liberals’ priority is themselves. They didn’t even try to fight for jobs before slamming the brakes on government. Instead, their biggest concern is who will sit in the fancy chair at Rideau Cottage.

Canadians be damned.

And let’s talk about the Liberal response to this mess. The Liberals just doubled down on anti-American rhetoric. The United States accounts for 76% of our exports, and instead of negotiating like adults, the Liberals are escalating, throwing gasoline on the fire. Trudeau just called Trump "dumb."

This may go down as the dumbest thing any politician ever did. You don’t call Donald dumb. 😱😱🤯🤯😬😬 pic.twitter.com/WFYAsq2z3a — TD Leaker (@TdLeaker) March 4, 2025

As if poking the bear that controls our economy is some brilliant diplomatic strategy. Do these people have any idea what they’re doing? This isn’t playground trash talk—this is the livelihoods of millions of Canadians.

This entire situation is a crisis of the Liberals’ own making. Donald Trump told them exactly why tariffs were coming. He was very clear. Canada’s border is wide open. Illegal immigration is out of control. Trudeau and his minions let criminals and cartel traffickers waltz into the country. And what was their response? Sanctuary policies, more handouts, and shrieking about “compassion.”

Trump just said the quiet part out loud.



🇺🇸 The U.S. is punishing Trudeau’s Canada for fentanyl flooding their streets.

🇨🇦 Meanwhile, Liberals are pretending this is about “trade fairness.”



WAKE UP. This is about failed leadership.

pic.twitter.com/gVZKHcfcRW — Marc Nixon (@MarcNixon24) February 28, 2025

Now, reality is slapping them in the face. Trump warned Canada and Mexico: fix your border, or pay the price. Canada didn’t fix a damn thing, and now we’re staring down an economic disaster.

And when faced with a million Canadians potentially losing their jobs, the Liberals did what they always do—they bailed on responsibility and looked out for themselves. They prorogued Parliament so they could figure out their own power struggles instead of saving Canadian jobs and now Trudeau says maybe he won't leave as fast as we would like.

Not so fast, Marty. Justin may be sticking around for a few more days "particularly at this complicated time in the world" https://t.co/cHPNZ6K5fr pic.twitter.com/UGAP2uhQns — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) March 4, 2025

It’s never been more clear: they don’t work for you. They don’t care about you. They will throw you under the bus to keep their grip on power.

Canada needs leadership, but instead, we have a corrupt, self-serving government willing to sacrifice its own people to save its own skin.

I hope Canadians are paying attention. Because the Liberals sure aren’t paying attention to us.