The NDP wants to criminalize promoting Canada's oil and gas sector

A few weeks ago, NDP MP Charlie Angus tabled a bill in the House of Commons that would see Canadians jailed for speaking positively about the country's oil and gas sector.

Angus argued energy companies are "spreading disinformation" and "killing people," and proposed a vague definition of what "promoting" the sector might look like. By the bill's definition, simple things like a Facebook post or an "I love Canadian oil and gas" sticker could result in fines up to $500,000 for citizens. For businesses, fines could be as high as $1 million or two years in jail for those culpable.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, former Ottawa-based Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about how the NDP's bill relates to his new job — promoting Alberta's oil and gas sector.

Discussing how those on the political left often point to issues with Indigenous communities as a reason to block the expansion of Canada's robust energy sector, William told Sheila that the real result for these places is actually economic development: