The NDP wants to criminalize promoting Canada's oil and gas sector

Former Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume joins The Gunn Show to talk about his new career as an advocate for Alberta's oil and gas sector, and how the federal NDP wants to criminalize promoting Canada's oil and gas sector.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 22, 2024
  • News Analysis

A few weeks ago, NDP MP Charlie Angus tabled a bill in the House of Commons that would see Canadians jailed for speaking positively about the country's oil and gas sector.

Angus argued energy companies are "spreading disinformation" and "killing people," and proposed a vague definition of what "promoting" the sector might look like. By the bill's definition, simple things like a Facebook post or an "I love Canadian oil and gas" sticker could result in fines up to $500,000 for citizens. For businesses, fines could be as high as $1 million or two years in jail for those culpable.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, former Ottawa-based Rebel News reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about how the NDP's bill relates to his new job — promoting Alberta's oil and gas sector.

Discussing how those on the political left often point to issues with Indigenous communities as a reason to block the expansion of Canada's robust energy sector, William told Sheila that the real result for these places is actually economic development:

The oil and gas sector brings important revenues to Indigenous communities across the nation, especially remote Indigenous communities. I believe the IRN [Indigenous Resource Network] stated that the average salary of an Indigenous person employed in the oil and gas sector is about $150,000 a year.

The average salary of an Indigenous person employed in any other sector is $50,000 per year. That's $100,000 more on average per person employed in the oil and gas sector for Indigenous communities.

So it brings significant revenue, it brings prosperity. Indigenous ownership in the energy sector brings revenues to those communities and makes them thrive.

Canada Energy New Democratic Party Oil and Gas News Analysis Charlie Angus
