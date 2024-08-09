The Olympics: Is wokeness destroying the spirit of fair competition?

E-transfer (Canada):

The Olympics, once a symbol of pure athletic prowess and international unity, is now crumbling under the weight of wokeness and gender ideology. But maybe this is exactly what the world needed to finally see the galling unfairness of allowing biological men to compete against women.

Millions of people across the globe witnessed this harsh reality when Imane Khelif, a biological male boxer from Algeria, delivered a fight-ending punch to a female competitor in under a minute. Khelif, who carries XY chromosomes, was able to overpower a woman with a single blow, forcing her to concede the match.

Olympic boxer with male chromosomes wins in 46 seconds



Italian boxer quits after 45-seconds, as Algerian opponent's eligibility sparks debate.https://t.co/HXRD4aytAI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 1, 2024

This blatant display of biological advantage has left many who had previously stood on the sidelines of the gender wars questioning the integrity of the Olympic Games, and of sport itself.

And Khelif isn’t the only one.

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-Ting, also biologically male, is competing as a woman. According to the head of the International Boxing Association, both Khelif and Lin failed recognized tests of their biological sex, yet were allowed to compete.

This raises the question: what will become of the Olympics? Is it on a path of self-destruction, or will this sex-cheating scandal be the catalyst for change?

WATCH: Should a genetically male Olympic boxer have been allowed to fight women?



.@SarahCStock is in Toronto to ask people whether or not they think it's fair for women to be forced to compete against genetically male boxers in the Olympic ring. https://t.co/RKArPlPBQq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 3, 2024

Many are calling for International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to step down for his role in this farce. But beyond the scandal, there’s a bigger issue at hand—the silencing of athletes who dare to speak out against this injustice.

Take April Hutchinson, for example.

The Canadian powerlifter was suspended for two years after voicing her concerns about a man, Ann Andres, competing against women in powerlifting. Hutchinson has faced threats and vitriol from Andres and his supporters, simply for standing up for fairness in women’s sports.

How many more Aprils have to stand up and lose everything before something is done?