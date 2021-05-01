Alberta moving from the freest province to the least-free. Jason Kenney announced further lockdown measures, including a curfew, that are going to be implemented in Alberta as well as the hefty punishments for those who don't follow the rules.

Of course there is no science here. Does the virus bite you at 8 p.m. but not 7:59 p.m.? Of course not. It’s conditioning. It’s obedience training.

The public health deep state is running the show. Anonymous bureaucrats you have never heard of or voted for are now unrestrained tyrants. Parliaments are shut down or slowed down; courts the same thing. But these little dictators say and do what they like. They love the celebrity.

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra spoke about how Canada's health bureaucrats are cashing in on this pandemic and what these new rules mean for young, healthy people who are trying to live their lives.

When going through the new set of rules laid out by the Alberta government Ezra said:

Why are you punishing young people? Why are you talking about curfews on young people? How on earth does that help anyone, including people in their 80s and 90s. This is such a disgrace.

