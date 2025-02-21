The Reddit rage mob targets billboard company

Once again, the cancel culture mob is on the attack—this time, their outrage ignited by a simple billboard near Bowden, Alberta. The billboard’s message?

“Tell Danielle! Let’s join the USA!”

A provocative statement? Sure. But let’s get real—this is not some fringe idea in Alberta.

Approximately 30% of Albertans believe their province would be better off joining the United States - almost one in three. There are far more separatists than federal Liberals in these parts, especially in Bowden.

But apparently, the leftist outrage mob on Reddit didn’t get that memo.

As Josh Laforet, the owner of Spot Ads, explained, it all started with a blog post on Reddit, which quickly spiraled into a Twitter and Facebook hate campaign:

“Over the last 24 hours, Spot Ads has generated a lot of attention through a blog post on Reddit which has bled into Twitter and Facebook.”

As usual, these self-appointed speech police couldn’t handle the idea that someone else might have an opinion different from theirs. They flooded Josh with emails and phone calls, demanding censorship of the ad:

“The emails, phone calls and communication we have received demand that we take the advertisement down as we are traitors committing treason, prioritizing money over ethics, and ignoring Canada, Canadians, and Canadian principles.”

Treason? For selling an ad? These people don’t even know what the word means.

But because Josh didn’t cave, the mob escalated—going after his clients.

Now, I know Josh personally because Rebel News does business with him. He runs Spot Ads, the company that hosts our billboard on Highway 2.

And because I know Josh, I also know that he had to send an urgent email to his customers—warning them that crazy people might be contacting them.

That’s right. When the mob couldn’t get to Josh, they started harassing the businesses that advertise with him.

Josh addressed this directly in his letter to his clients:

“I truly apologize if you have contact from any of these people. It is never our intention to involve you with issues that only relate to our business.”

Think about that. These business owners had nothing to do with the ad, yet they were harassed simply for working with Josh’s company. This is what cancel culture is—it’s not about “accountability”; it’s about economic terrorism.

Here’s the reality: This billboard is 100% protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

It does not contain hate speech.

It does not contain calls to violence.

It does not contain obscenity.

Yet the mob demands censorship anyway.

Josh refuses to back down, pointing out:

“The very reason the ad is up is because it is Federally protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms which includes Freedom of the Press and other media; the same protections that afford your personal opinions.”

And he’s absolutely right.

The same people who scream about protecting “democracy” are the first ones to demand censorship. If they don’t like what you say, they will try to ruin your business, your career, and your reputation.

But Josh isn’t playing their game. He understands what’s at stake here:

“As a media company, we will honor the Constitution. Asking us to control the messaging is undemocratic and violates the very Charter of Rights and Freedoms which protects all Canadians.”

Let’s talk about real Canadian values for a second.

The leftists screeching about how this billboard is “un-Canadian” seem totally unaware that free speech is the cornerstone of our freedoms. The same Charter of Rights and Freedoms that lets them whine on Reddit is the same Charter that protects the right of someone else to express a political idea they don’t like.

And here’s the most hypocritical part: The same people who claim to be “defending Canada” against this billboard are the first ones to crush actual debate about Canada's future.

If Alberta really is as happy in Canada as they claim, why are they so afraid of the conversation?

And for the fascism fighters of the left out there, you should know, this is fascism. That's what you want: businesses to suppress opposition to the government, to make the business just an enforcement arm of the governing party.

This isn’t just about a billboard. This is about whether free speech still exists in Canada—and whether we’re willing to fight for it.

Josh and Spot Ads are standing up for free expression. And we at Rebel News stand with them.

We cannot let the cancel culture mob dictate what can and cannot be said in Alberta—or anywhere else in Canada.