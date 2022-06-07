The relationship between Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau | Andrew Chapados on Ontario's election

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

In Ontario, voters have cast ballots in a provincial and federal election within the last eight months. Federally, we saw Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party once again sweep the Toronto area en route to yet another minority government.

Provincially, Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives retained control of the Ontario legislature.

So why are voters in Ontario supporting Liberals federally and Conservatives provincially? And is there even a difference between the two? Andrew Chapados joined David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini on our special election livestream to give his thoughts on this seemingly contradictory result.

