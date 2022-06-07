The relationship between Doug Ford and Justin Trudeau | Andrew Chapados on Ontario's election
It would seem strange that Ontario elected Liberals federally and Conservatives provincially, but maybe the two aren't so different after all, says Andrew Chapados.
In Ontario, voters have cast ballots in a provincial and federal election within the last eight months. Federally, we saw Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party once again sweep the Toronto area en route to yet another minority government.
Provincially, Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives retained control of the Ontario legislature.
So why are voters in Ontario supporting Liberals federally and Conservatives provincially? And is there even a difference between the two? Andrew Chapados joined David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini on our special election livestream to give his thoughts on this seemingly contradictory result.
Never miss when Rebel News is live. Sign up and get notified so you can tune in to not just our daily livestreams, but all of our special live coverage as well.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.