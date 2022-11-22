'The right-wing hates women,' Gisele Fetterman blames conservatives for criticism

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of newly elected Sen. John Fetterman, blamed Fox News and conservatives for the criticism she continues to face.

Gisele, who’s come under fire for pushing her husband out of photos and making herself the center of attention, declared that the “right-wing hates women.”

Speaking to the New Republic in a newly published interview, Gisele reacted to the public’s criticism of her photographs. In some of the photos, her husband is weirdly cropped out.

I’ve never seen passive aggressive/contemptuous photo crops like this before. It’s wild. pic.twitter.com/VdT9nvVkVW — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 15, 2022

“The right-wing hates women. They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” she complained. “The fact that a spouse of a senator-elect has been attacked nonstop for the past 24 hours and everyone’s OK with it and everyone thinks it’s normal.… It’s not normal.”

The senator-elect’s wife claimed that she now fears for her safety.

“Since entering the Capitol for training, my inbox has been completely filled with threats and horrible things. And that’s because I’ve been a non-top [sic] loop on Fox News. Hopefully it’s not like this forever … and hopefully it’s not like this for the next young Latina or person of color or spouse who enters this space,” she said.

She also cited the attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, who was assaulted at his home by an intruder.

“I do feel safe, but then something will happen, and it shakes you … can this happen to me as well? The fact that there’s such a focus on the spouse is scary, and it’s creepy.”

As noted by conservative publication RedState, Gisele often took the place of her husband in responding to questions from the press and “appeared to relish taking the lead” during his run for office.