The Rolling Barrage: A coast-to-coast ride to combat PTSD & save veterans' lives

The Rolling Barrage is an annual coast-to-coast motorcycle convoy that raises funds and awareness to help veterans and first responders who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, or post-traumatic stress injury as the organizers prefer it to be known.

Rebel News was on location in Okotoks, Alberta as the Rolling Barrage, which consisted of about 80 motorcycles, made one of the many stops on the three-week journey across Canada that began in Newfoundland on July 27 and is scheduled to conclude on August 17 in Aldergrove, British Columbia.

We spoke with supporters of the event who greeted riders as they entered town on Veterans Way riding two by two, in addition to chatting with some of the Rolling Barrage participants themselves to learn about their efforts and involvement in this critical initiative.

The core of their mission, as many shared, is to break down the stigma surrounding PTSD and to emphasize the importance of sending a clear message that while asking for help isn’t easy, it needs to be normalized and encouraged.

Rebel News uncovers thousands of docs on veterans being offered assisted suicide



Although Veterans Affairs minister Lawrence MacAulay testified the suggestions that veterans in distress should use the government euthanasia program were isolated to one lone case worker, the sheer… pic.twitter.com/d2ZSegkssH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 13, 2024

Too many good people lose their lives to self-harm after giving so much to their countries, and the Rolling Barrage is doing everything in their power to let people know that they are not alone.

In addition to raising awareness and providing a sense of community for participants, the Rolling Barrage also raises funds to support organizations that help veterans and first responders struggling with PTSD.

First responders often encounter things in the line of duty that civilians will hopefully never have to, and thus share a special fellowship with veterans, and very often deal with similar struggles. The Rolling Barrage makes a concerted effort to ensure that first responders are also acknowledged and supported by their event.

We spoke with a firefighter as well as two RCMP officers to learn more about what the show of support from the community means to them and about efforts in their industries to ensure people get the help they need.

We also asked many in attendance if they felt the federal government needed to do more to support our veterans, and unsurprisingly, despite Trudeau’s asinine “they are asking for more than we are able to give right now” comment, the response was unanimous… veterans deserve better.

Canadian vets receive 'no help' amid housing crisis



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proposed recycling federal property to address the national housing crisis. Many appeared unfit for development to house Canadian veterans.https://t.co/GVXgS3L9xv — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 14, 2024

For any service men or women out their struggling with PTSD, Rebel News thanks you for your service. Your nation owes you a debt that cannot be fully repaid and you are never alone.

All Canadians who enjoy the privilege of living in peace and prosperity do so thanks to your sacrifices and they stand with you. If you are struggling, reach out for help.

Canadians, especially our most vulnerable, like those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, need proper care, not assistance in dying. Directing people with mental illnesses or trauma toward ending their own lives is evil.