The shocking number of PR spinners at NZ Health revealed
The enormous size of New Zealand's Health communications team comes as a surprise to many for a tiny nation of just over five million people.
The New Zealand Health Department has almost 200 people employed in its communications office, it has been revealed.
Health Minister Ayesha Verrall made the admission in response to a question from the National Party which has criticised the government over the size of the public service.
The massive team has played a key role in managing what former PM Jacinda Ardern referred to as the country's 'single source of truth' advice during the Covid-19 pandemic.
National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the health department’s communications office would be a “good place to start” cutting the public service.
Verrall said the high number of comms staff was a result of Te Whatu Ora, a health agency created by the Government last year, taking over what had been the responsibility of around 30 district health boards.
A spokesperson for the agency told Radio New Zealand that they were “still developing the final operating model for the organisation”.
"This is a significant piece of work that also includes making sure we have the right people in the right place. As part of this, we are shortly about to start a design process to determine how many communications staff Te Whatu Ora will need in the future."
