The Skegness Migrant Crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Lewis Brackpool PETITION: Stop The Boats The U.K. government must stop allowing illegal immigrants to cross into the English Channel via Border Force vessels and Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeboats. If you agree, sign this petition. 1,213 signatures

Goal: 5,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

In Skegness five hotels have closed their doors to the public and accepted lucrative deals to house migrants. The influx of young migrant men along the Skegness seafront has alarmed many local residents who believe these ‘migrant hotels’ will damage the tourist industry and could put the safety of the towns inhabitants at risk.

The UK government are struggling to find suitable accommodation for the record-breaking numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel. The use of hotels around the country is being justified as a temporary solution to house the growing migrant population whilst their asylum applications are being processed.

The contacts being offered to hoteliers are extremely lucrative with several hotels being offered a million pounds to house the migrants. The migrant hotel contracts are reported to come with conditions such as, closing to the public, cancellation of existing bookings, replacing staff, and providing three meals a day, regular laundry etcetera. The current migrant housing situation is costing the UK taxpayer of more than £6 million per day.

The Hatters hotel in Skegness recently hit the headlines when they went public about the ‘obscene money’ they were made to house migrants and subsequently turned down. Gary and Dee Allen, the owners of Hatters hotel, turned down the offer of £132,000 every six weeks. The hoteliers believe that accepting the government contract to house migrants would damage the wider community and so they refused the deal.

Skegness has recently become the focus of the migrant housing crisis with local residents demanding their local MP, Matt Warman, act and find a solution to the migrant hotel situation. Last week Skegness had a public meeting in which local residents openly complained about the lack of communication, feeling unsafe, the damage to the tourist industry and the strain on public services potentially caused by the influx of migrants to the town.

Along with record numbers of illegal crossings, Britain is experiencing record numbers of asylum applications. This has led to a backlog in the asylum application process which means that many of the new arrivals could end up being housed in hotels for years whilst their applications are being processed.

When somebody is undergoing an asylum application in the UK they are unable to work but are entitled to a number of benefits such as housing, cash support, healthcare, education and child support. The housing of migrants in hotels has sparked outrage in parts the country with many criticising the government for helping migrants instead of homeless British people.

Rebel News UK Reporter Callum Smiles has been reporting extensively on the migrant crisis in the UK and you can see all his reports and more at MigrantReports.co.uk