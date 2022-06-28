TRAILER: The Technological Reset | Part 1 | The Great Reset Docuseries

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, a highly-influential organization known as the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been under scrutiny for using the global crisis as a means of advancing its own agenda.

Chaired by its founder Klaus Schwab, the WEF aims to influence governments across the world to implement its vision and shape policies to comply with the organization's agenda.

In this docuseries by Kian Simone and Lewis Brackpool, they explore the book The Great Reset, co-authored by Schwab and published in June 2020, just a few months after COVID-19 began shaping our world.

To help fund our production of this series or to see the first episode — and to help us produce more content like this in the future — please donate at ExposeTheReset.com.