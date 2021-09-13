WATCH: The West losing its way as the beacon of liberty in the world

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now

This past Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, a day that altered the course of history and shaped the world we live in. Now, all these years later, the war in Afghanistan has finally reached a chaotic conclusion, as American soldiers and civilians left the country, once again returning it into the hands of the Taliban.

GB News' Neil Oliver delivered his monologue this past weekend sharing his thoughts on the world that was, and how now, in the era of COVID, “our governments have taken the western world apart piece by piece.”

Oliver talks about how this virus is causing western leaders to restrict hard won personal freedoms, while at the same time, the Taliban are “free as birds” to reimplement their twisted form of government.