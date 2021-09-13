WATCH: The West losing its way as the beacon of liberty in the world

GB News' Neil Oliver delivers a monologue on the precarious position the West is in 20 years after 9/11 and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Rebel Wire
  • September 13, 2021

Remove Ads

This past Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, a day that altered the course of history and shaped the world we live in. Now, all these years later, the war in Afghanistan has finally reached a chaotic conclusion, as American soldiers and civilians left the country, once again returning it into the hands of the Taliban.

GB News' Neil Oliver delivered his monologue this past weekend sharing his thoughts on the world that was, and how now, in the era of COVID, “our governments have taken the western world apart piece by piece.”

Oliver talks about how this virus is causing western leaders to restrict hard won personal freedoms, while at the same time, the Taliban are “free as birds” to reimplement their twisted form of government. 

Australia Canada Terrorism United States United Kingdom
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Store MCGA Redirect

Make Canada Great Again

Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store!

Shop Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.