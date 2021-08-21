FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday
Police deployed pepper spray, fired rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds of unarmed protesters and media.
Yesterday, thousands marched on Melbourne's CBD to protest the never-ending state of lockdown.
Police tried but failed to stop the mass-gathering from occurring.
Outside state parliament, a police line was quickly broken with protesters once again overwhelming officers.
The heavy-handed response by police has been widely criticised online.
"Free Australia" was trending on Twitter as police deployed pepper spray, fired rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds of unarmed protesters and media in Melbourne.
Our cameras capture an out of control officer who at one point targets a Rebel News camera operator for no reason.
Melbourne is currently in the third week of its sixth "seven-day snap lockdown" with no end in sight.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.