FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday

Yesterday, thousands marched on Melbourne's CBD to protest the never-ending state of lockdown.

Police tried but failed to stop the mass-gathering from occurring.

Outside state parliament, a police line was quickly broken with protesters once again overwhelming officers.

The heavy-handed response by police has been widely criticised online.

"Free Australia" was trending on Twitter as police deployed pepper spray, fired rubber bullets, and tear gas into crowds of unarmed protesters and media in Melbourne.

Our cameras capture an out of control officer who at one point targets a Rebel News camera operator for no reason.

Melbourne is currently in the third week of its sixth "seven-day snap lockdown" with no end in sight.