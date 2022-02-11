There is no scientific basis for the lockdowns — there never was
Ezra discusses the tyranny of COVID lockdowns, a major new study by John Hopkins University on the use of lockdowns as a public health measure, and the effects of the trucker convoy on bringing previously-isolated Canadians together.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about the tyranny of COVID lockdowns, a major new study by John Hopkins University on the use of lockdowns as a public health measure, and the effects of the trucker convoy on bringing previously-isolated Canadians together.
Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:
There is no scientific basis for the lockdowns. There never was. I don't even think they pretended. It had never been done before. Prior to 2020, lockdowns was a word usually used to describe collective punishment in prisons. If there was rowdiness or a riot or a fight, everyone would be punished by being locked down in their cells. How do you lock down the whole world — healthy people and sick people — how do you just do that? How do you lock anyone down who's not a criminal? And how do people — who are not prisoners — just go along with it? It had never been done before en masse. It had never been studied before — the consequences of it, the side effects of it. I mean, physical, mental, commercial, social, any of it. It was just ordered — not after a Parliamentary debate, but by people in lab coats. And we all obeyed.
This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.
To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.