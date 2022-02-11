On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about the tyranny of COVID lockdowns, a major new study by John Hopkins University on the use of lockdowns as a public health measure, and the effects of the trucker convoy on bringing previously-isolated Canadians together.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

There is no scientific basis for the lockdowns. There never was. I don't even think they pretended. It had never been done before. Prior to 2020, lockdowns was a word usually used to describe collective punishment in prisons. If there was rowdiness or a riot or a fight, everyone would be punished by being locked down in their cells. How do you lock down the whole world — healthy people and sick people — how do you just do that? How do you lock anyone down who's not a criminal? And how do people — who are not prisoners — just go along with it? It had never been done before en masse. It had never been studied before — the consequences of it, the side effects of it. I mean, physical, mental, commercial, social, any of it. It was just ordered — not after a Parliamentary debate, but by people in lab coats. And we all obeyed.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

