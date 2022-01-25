'There's no logic anywhere': Maxime Bernier speaks at Toronto’s Worldwide Freedom Rally

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

This past Saturday, I had the chance to cover Toronto’s Worldwide Freedom Rally. Essentially a protest against government mandates brought on through COVID-19, these rallies were taking place across the globe.

Huge protest in Toronto today. More and more people are growing tired of Covid mandates. pic.twitter.com/XEAzrHYlak — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 22, 2022

The turnout in Toronto was huge, with thousands of people from across the Greater Toronto Area coming together to speak out against the government’s handling of the pandemic. It seems that the longer we live with COVID-19, the bigger these protests get.

Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, was in attendance to show his support for the movement. We had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Bernier about what he believes the future looks like for Canadians and his overall thoughts on the protest.

.@MaximeBernier speaking to an energetic crowd at the World Wide Rally For Freedom in Toronto. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/VeGU2nyOSc — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) January 22, 2022

