'Billboard' Chris: There's no such thing as 'transgender' kids
The radical transgender movement thrives in our schools, preying on the innocence of vulnerable minors.
Transgenderism seemed to come out of nowhere. It was a fringe pursuit once upon a time done for comedic effect a la Mrs. Doubtfire. But then suddenly, it was extremely real.
Now, if you dare to question it, let alone the market, you were viciously canceled. And suddenly, transgenderism was everywhere.
It thrives in our schools, preying on the innocence of vulnerable youth. If you acknowledge biological realities, you could face a world of hurt from the radical left.
INSANE activists CLAIM children can be transgender— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 27, 2024
Transgenderism seemed to come out of nowhere. It was a fringe pursuit that suddenly became extremely real.https://t.co/lpJaJhpAWY
However, concerned parents are fighting back against the scourge, including "Billboard Chris." The activist travels the globe, wearing a sandwich board with a very simple message to start much-need conversations on the issue.
"We're making a lot of progress really all across the globe in terms of creating awareness," Elston told Rebel News. "People sometimes ask me, 'what's the most intelligent argument you've ever heard in favor of trying to change the sex of children?'" he said. "And of course, there aren't any."
Elston notes that radical left-wing activists, who support the social transitioning of children, commonly parrot manipulative tactics in defence of the indefensible. Simply put -- there is no such thing as a transgender child.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.