They mocked our patriotism—now they’re copying it?

They hated the Freedom Convoy.

They sneered at the Canadian flag. They denounced us for singing the national anthem.

They even erased Canada’s first prime minister, John A. Macdonald, from the $10 bill.

But now that Mark Carney is campaigning against Trump’s tariffs, suddenly Canadian patriotism is "cool" again?

Funny how that works. I didn’t need tariffs or approval from politicians to start loving Canada.

