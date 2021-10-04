WATCH: This is the video Media Watch does NOT want you to see
Two independent POC journalists take on ABC's white privilege.
Last week, Media Watch ran a segment targeting independent journalists on the ground at the lockdown protests.
Media Watch describes itself as "Australia's leading forum for media analysis and comment, bringing you a fearless critique of the week's journalism".
Presented by Paul Barry, the show is anything but how it portrays itself.
The show attacked Rebel News for our reporting and previously "platforming Mark Latham".
They also claimed Rukshan Fernando is not an independent journalist.
So I caught up with The Real Rukshan to break it down for you.
Enjoy.
