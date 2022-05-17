Thousands march for freedom and against major political parties in Brisbane rally

E-transfer (Canada):

It was a very miserable, cold and rainy day at Musgrave Park in South Brisbane, but that did not stop the high spirits of the protesters. There were guest speakers of medical staff, a Hawaiian chant, the New Zealand Haka and a very special message from San Diego S.T.O.R.M (Standing Together Organising A Revolutionary Movement).

About five thousand people were estimated to be on the march and nothing was ruining their day. People travelled far and wide all over Queensland, just making it through despite flood waters rising.

They voiced their opinions on the upcoming election on the 21st of May and how they will not be voting for any of the big parties.