Thousands of Canadians stranded in Israel as Anand calls for deescalation in Iran conflict

On Monday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reacted to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand calling for deescalation from Israel and Iran as thousands of Canadians remain stranded in the region.

In a statement on Monday, Anand said she recently spoke with Iran's foreign minister about the necessity of deescalating the conflict and ensuring the safety of the approximately 4,000 Canadian citizens in Iran.

According to reports, up to 6000 Canadians are still left stranded in Israel as well, with Global Affairs Canada seemingly unable to evacuate them. As a result, several Canadians have shared their stories on social media of other countries, like Israel, coming to their aid to evacuate them.

Hey @AnitaAnandMP, why is the Israeli government evacuating Canadians from Israel and not your Government?



What exactly are we paying $75 million a year for at @GAC_Corporate if they can’t even answer the phone during a war?



This message was sent to me just now after you… pic.twitter.com/DZ0OYEZ4kD — Michelle Ferreri (@mferreriptbokaw) June 22, 2025

Sheila condemned Anand's remarks along with Global Affairs Canada's lacklustre performance in coordinating the evacuation of Canadian citizens from Israel.

"I don't know what the heck that lady is talking about, she's completely inept. If you're watching in real time, Canadians in the region, you can do it on X, you can do it on TikTok, they are furious with the Canadian government," she said.

"Canadians are stranded there, and I guess the only open communication Anita Anand has is with the terrorists in Tehran, the world's leading state sponsor of terror. That's who she's in communications with," Sheila added.

As reported by the National Post, former Canadian ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici says she's been flooded with calls from Canadians seeking information about evacuation that hasn't been provided by the Canadian government.

“Why are you leaving all these logistics to individuals … you are doing absolutely NOTHING to assist Canadians,” Bercovici wrote to Anand in a message on social media.