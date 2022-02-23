Thousands of people, hundreds of trucks ignore Emergencies Act to convoy in Edmonton

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The Saturday afternoon anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters also ignored the local honking ban brought in by Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Trudeau's former natural resources minister.

The Liberals announced Monday the feds would be invoking the Emergencies Act, an extreme measure supposed to be reserved for 9/11 level attacks or natural disasters beyond the level of provincial authorities to respond. The EMA gives authorities extraordinary powers to outlaw peaceful protests, and seize assets, bank accounts, and trucks of those involved or supporting in the demonstrations deemed illegal.

And yet, in Alberta, both in Calgary and in the capital city, people wanting an end to the remaining COVID restrictions were unafraid and undeterred by Justin Trudeau's authoritarian crackdown on dissent — in fact, the protest was as big as ever, there were still plenty of trucks in the convoy, and the honking was at least loud as last week!

