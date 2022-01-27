Thousands unite in Montreal for Worldwide Rally to protest government mandates

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Cette fois, ce fut la sixième édition du Worldwide rally à Montréal. Malgré la température extrême d’environ -30 degrés, des milliers de personnes se sont réunies au parc Lafontaine où la marche a débutée.

Festifs comme à l’habitude, plusieurs manifestants dansaient afin de se réchauffer. Tout au long de cette manifestation, plusieurs journalistes de Rebel News ont pris part à un direct de partout au Canada afin de montrer ce qui se déroulait.

Pour ceux qui auraient manqué ce moment, vous pouvez regarder le reportage en rediffusion au lien suivant.

Une journée haute en couleurs avec plein de questions intéressantes sur la situation politique actuelle. La marche s’est terminée paisiblement au Mont Royal.

This time, it was the sixth edition of the Worldwide Rally in Montreal. Despite the extreme temperature of around -30 degrees, thousands of people gathered at Lafontaine Park where the march began.

Festive as usual, many demonstrators danced to keep warm. Throughout the demonstration, many Rebel News journalists took part in a live broadcast from across Canada to show what was going on.

For those who missed it, you can watch it below:

A colorful day with many interesting questions in regard to the current political situation. The march ended peacefully at Mount Royal.