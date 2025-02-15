Threats and humiliation: Military personnel recall the nightmare of COVID-19

While the United States moves forward by reinstating military personnel discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, the situation in Canada remains drastically different. Here, military members forced to leave the Canadian Armed Forces for the same reason are fighting back with a class-action lawsuit against the government, led by Catherine Christensen from Valour Legal Centre.

Among those seeking justice is Frédéric Villeneuve-Normand, a former supply technician who endured relentless pressure and humiliation before ultimately resigning against his will.

"My name is Frédéric Villeneuve-Normand. I served in the Canadian Army for four years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The military made the vaccine mandatory, and those who refused faced isolation and coercion."

Villeneuve-Normand recalls how he was among the last holdouts, which led to targeted pressure tactics.

"They kept us isolated in a bubble, making us believe we were the only ones left. It was psychological manipulation. In reality, there were far more of us than they claimed."

His refusal to take the Moderna vaccine — due to emerging studies in Europe about its risk to young people — led to severe consequences.

"I was placed under 'warning and surveillance.' I was forbidden from entering Canadian Armed Forces buildings but still had to report every morning to Valcartier base. I stood outside the supply depot, waiting at parade rest for a sergeant to assign me demeaning outdoor tasks like clearing snow from unused vehicles."

Beyond professional repercussions, he experienced deep personal loss.

"I was publicly humiliated, rejected by my ex-wife due to social pressure, and abandoned by my family. At one point, I almost took my own life."

Now, he stands with others in the lawsuit, determined to hold the government accountable for what he calls a "massive betrayal" of loyal service members.

"We lost about 9% of the military due to the vaccine mandate. These were people with decades of service — people of honour. They were thrown away like nothing."

With shifting political tides, Villeneuve-Normand remains hopeful.

"If Pierre Poilievre wins in Canada, things could change. The United States has already taken steps to reverse the damage. It's time Canada does the same."

For Villeneuve-Normand and countless others, this fight isn't just about justice — it's about restoring dignity to those who served.