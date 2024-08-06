Three hospitalized in Montreal after 30 to 40 shots fired

TOimages - stock.adobe.com

Three people have been hospitalized after 30 to 40 shots were fired in Montreal’s West Island on Sunday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) said that they received a 911 call from a person reporting that an argument had broken out and that there were gunshots potentially being fired at her home.

"One of the persons involved in the dispute left the residence on foot and crossed paths with a motorist," said the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI). "This person allegedly pointed a firearm at the motorist. The motorist left. The subject continued on foot and headed towards a second vehicle, near which there were three people."

Four people were found with gunshot wounds. No one was pronounced dead at the scene, though two would later succumb to their injuries.



The BEI noted that police officers then arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

"The subject was shot and seriously injured," the BEI said in a statement to CTV News, though the person is now in stable condition. “Two people in the vicinity of the vehicle were shot and seriously injured. Their condition is currently stable and there are no fears for their lives.”

The Bureau said that seven investigators have been assigned to look into the violent incident.

No further details are available at this time, although this comes after the SPVM told reporters that gun violence had significantly decreased on the Island.

During a July update on gun violence, police provided data showing that gun violence had dropped by 24 percent in the first five months of 2024 compared to the same period the previous year.

Montreal police spokesperson David Shane said that the drop means that for the past two years, gun-related incidents in Montreal have decreased significantly.

Police attributed this to a change in strategy that focused more “systematically on prevention,” reported the Montreal Gazette.

Compared to the first five months of 2022, Montreal has seen a 42 percent drop in gun violence in 2024.

“We won’t take 100 percent of the credit, of course, because we work with partners and everybody does their bit. But certainly we have made some changes since 2022, the worst year in recent memory, and we have taken some decisions to reorient our operations and investigations and that certainly contributed to this reduction,” said Shane.

Figures show that 2022 was a particularly bad year across Canada. Statistics Canada writes that “The 2022 rate of firearm-related violent crime in Ontario (32.1 incidents per 100,000 population) was 24% higher than the previous year's rate.”

The rate of handgun-related violent crime has increased by 50 percent since 2013, with a large amount of these crimes are committed by those using illegal weapons. Despite this reality, the federal government relentlessly pursues gun ban legislation targeting legal firearms owners.