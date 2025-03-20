Tim Walz celebrates Tesla stock decrease as violence against EV maker intensifies

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's recent comments about getting a "boost" in his day from checking Tesla's stock price.

As violence targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles continues across the U.S. and Canada, the failed vice presidential candidate told an audience he feels joy seeing the electric vehicle company's stock price drop.

"On the iPhone, they've got that little stock app. I added Tesla to it to give me a little boost during the day," Walz told a crowd in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The stock price of Tesla has dropped by nearly 50% since it peaked in mid-December following President Trump's convincing election victory.

Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships, predominantly in the U.S., have surged as CEO Elon Musk has taken on a more prominent role in President Trump's White House.

In Montreal just yesterday, Rebel News reported from the scene of a Tesla dealership that was vandalized by far-left activists.

Attacks On Montreal Tesla Dealership Led by Far-Left Activists



Radical activists from the group called "Last Generation Canada" sprayed pink paint on a Tesla dealership in Montreal to send a strong message to CEO Elon Musk.



In Montreal, Quebec, far-left activists from the group sprayed pink paint on the dealership.

Musk and the White House have condemned the violence targeted at Tesla, its employees, and drivers of the electric vehicles.

"This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong," Musk wrote on X. "Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks," he added.

White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt criticized Democrats for failing to condemn the ongoing violence directed at Tesla. "We would like Democrats to also come out and condemn this heinous violence that we have seen," she said.

The FBI is currently investigating an incident in Las Vegas in which an individual dressed in black set on fire and shot several Tesla vehicles at a repair facility early Tuesday morning.