Time for Biden to resign over “complete failure” in Afghanistan, Trump says

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Former President Donald Trump did not hold back on his criticism of the Biden administration in its mishandling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. In a statement on Sunday, the former president said it was time for President Joe Biden to leave office as the situation unfolded in Afghanistan.

The withdrawal of American troops spiraled into chaos over the weekend, as Taliban forces blitzed major Afghan cities amid the collapse of the Afghan government and military, finally seizing the capital city of Kabul late Sunday.

“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!” Trump said in his statement. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy.”

Trump released an additional statement over the entire Afghanistan debacle, describing Biden’s handling of it as a “disgrace.”

Joe Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues. Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said as much. He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him — a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground.

After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America’s power. What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul. This is complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence.

Trump’s remarks came as Biden and his allies sought to blame the former president for making the initial decision to pull out U.S. forces from the region, following two decades of war. On Saturday, Biden claimed that he “inherited a deal cut by my predecessor,” referencing Trump’s negotiations with the Taliban.

“Shortly before he left office, he also drew U.S. Forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500,” Biden said. “Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice — follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our Forces and our allies’ Forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict.”

Foreign policy experts have pushed back on Biden’s remarks, stating that he fully owned the unfolding mess.

“I don’t know exactly what they are doing, but we had conditions attached to how we were thinking about this withdrawal — I was part of those negotiations,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “I was also in the room when President Trump made very clear to Mullah Baradar, the senior Taliban negotiator, that if you threatened an American, if you scared an American, certainly if you hurt an American, that we would bring all American power to bear to make sure that we went to your village, to your house.

“We were very clear about the things we were prepared to do to protect American lives. And indeed, since we began those negotiations back in February of 2020, there wasn’t a single American killed by the Taliban. We had established a deterrence model.”