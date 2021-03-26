Tom Cotton introduces bill to ban critical race theory from U.S. military

Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Following concerns that the United States military has become ingrained with wokeness amid the ongoing progressive effort to decentre patriotism and nationalism, Sen. Tom Cotton announced on Thursday the introduction of legislation that would ban critical race theory and broadly “anti-American” ideas from the military.

In recent weeks the wokeism present in the U.S. military has come to light, with statements made by official U.S. military accounts denouncing Fox News host Tucker Carlson for criticizing the military’s priorities and failure to prepare for Chinese aggression.

Among the ideas currently being taught to members of the U.S. military officer corps is the claim that the United States is a “fundamentally racist country.” Sentiments to that effect have been echoed by President Joe Biden.

As reported by Christopher Rufo at City Journal, Cotton’s bill is based on the premise that the military should encourage members to be patriotic, defend the “founding principles of the United States” and treat everyone as “human beings with equal dignity and protection under the law.”

According to Cotton’s bill, critical race theory rejects these premises with the notion that America is irredeemably racist.

“Our military’s strength depends on the unity of our troops and the knowledge that America is a noble nation worth fighting for,” Cotton said, according to Fox News. “Critical race theory teaches that race is a person’s most important characteristic, and that America is an evil, oppressive place. That idea may be fashionable in left-wing circles and college classrooms, but it has no place in our military.

“Not only will such racist ideas undermine our troops’ faith in each other, they’ll also erode their trust in our country’s guiding principles. The United States military shouldn’t be promoting such divisive, un-American ideas.”

Cotton’s bill has a slim chance of passing the Senate, which is currently split between the Democrats and Republicans. In the event of a tie, the deciding vote would be cast by Vice-President Kamala Harris who would undoubtedly oppose the bill’s passage. Furthermore, should the bill pass, President Biden would have to sign it into law.