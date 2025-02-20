Tom Hanks flops in cringeworthy anti-MAGA 'Saturday Night Live' skit

Saturday Night Live, the once widely popular late-night comedy show, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday. During the show, Tom Hanks made an appearance, returning to play a character mocking Donald Trump supporters nearly a decade ago.

The “Black Jeopardy” skit, which saw Kenan Thompson play the host, was lampooned online with critics calling the segment “racist” and panning it as out of touch following President Trump's decisive election victory.

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their thoughts on Hanks' SNL flop on Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

“When you look at President Trump's election results, in every minority it was a spike upward from the last two elections,” David remarked. “So, what is Hollywood and what are the Democrats saying? That the minorities are dumb people, you don't know what you're doing when you're voting for big bad orange man.”

“This is just nothing but racism from Tom Hanks, it's revolting” added Sheila. “Are the Democrats mad that they don't own the votes and the minds of these young black men, that young black men want to break the cycle of poverty through economic growth and prosperity? Who's the racist here?”

