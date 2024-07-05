Tom Harris speaks out against climate change narrative

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition joined the show to discuss his work training citizens to speak up against eco-radicalism with Canadians for Sensible Climate Policy.

"The statistics they give here ... are telling Canadians the upfront cost of implementing net-zero at 2050 will be between $50,000 and $90,000 per person," Harris said.

Speaking about a former teacher testifying, Harris said, "What this actually shows is the discomfort in the politicians when absolutely ludicrous policies are pointed out by the question," he said.

Conservatives need to kill the 'climate scare' in Canada: Tom Harris



Commenting on the Alberta NDP's approach to solving the 'climate crisis,' Sheila said, "These people have never actually thought about what their stupid ideas mean to the people that have to live with them."

"One of the things that made Ralph Klein so successful, was he said , 'show me which way the parade is marching, and I'll jump in front of it and lead it.'"

"It's a group called Canadians for sensible climate policy...and their website is sensiblechange.ca."

Harris went on to say, "They actually have a website that acts as a kind of a pool that pulls together great sources of information from all sorts of places."