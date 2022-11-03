Tom Marazzo testifies at the Trucker Commission | RUNDOWN

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

We're here in Ottawa for the next few weeks, covering the Public Order Emergency Commission. This public inquiry is happening because back in February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act, the successor to the War Measures Act, on peaceful protesters who travelled from across the country to protest the federal government's COVID-19 measures following nearly four weeks of peaceful demonstrations.

On Nov. 2, we saw a key participant, Tom Marazzo, testify for the first time in front of the Emergencies Act commission, after having been in attendance watching from the crowd for the past three weeks.

Through his testimony, Marazzo spoke about media bias, policing issues, the public's trust in our institutions and more. Take a look at some of his more notable moments:

Tom Marazzo, one of the convoy organizers, recalls his reasons for heading to Ottawa and joining the demonstration.



"It was the truckers that gave me an opportunity to actually get into fighting for my kids' rights."



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqH3UGQ pic.twitter.com/YXiBnzQxBW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2022

"Get off your butts and do something meaningful for the 6 million Canadians affected by this crap."



Freedom Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo describes how he felt about politicians on the streets of Ottawa during the protest.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/OluJzJGgnS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2022

After talking about the reasons why he came to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates, Marazzo touched on the fact that the organizers did their best to keep a lane open for emergency services vehicles.

While testifying on this issue, Marazzo explained why it was so important to him to ensure lanes were open.

Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo explains how the protesters planned to keep lanes open for emergency vehicles:



"The first thing we did is start identifying hospitals. We identified the police station, fire departments, vulnerable infrastructure."



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqH3UGQ pic.twitter.com/sguxQgVmKu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2022

During cross-examination, Paul Champ, lawyer for the Ottawa Coalition, a group of city residents opposed to the convoy, made a scene during his questioning of Marazzo. Champ pressed Marazzo on his view of a controversial right-wing figure, Jeremy MacKenzie. In the end, the lawyer ended up asking Marazzo if MacKenzie's accountant is Jewish.

Following the testimony, Marazzo conducted a media scrum outside of the public room, where he ignored mainstream media reporters, telling them they’ve been lying for the past three years. We were able to ask Marazzo a few questions before he left the crowd following a question asked by a reporter for Le Droit.

Marazzo, on the other hand, graciously answered questions asked by independent True North senior reporter Andrew Lawton and myself.

There you have it folks, that's everything you need to know about what went on during the Emergencies Act inquiry on Nov. 2. If you want to see more analysis, feel free to tune in during our daily evening livestream.