Tom Marazzo testifies at the Trucker Commission | RUNDOWN
On Nov. 2, we saw a key participant, Tom Marazzo, testify for the first time in front of the Emergencies Act commission, speaking about media bias, policing issues, the public's trust in our institutions and more.
We're here in Ottawa for the next few weeks, covering the Public Order Emergency Commission. This public inquiry is happening because back in February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the never-before-used Emergencies Act, the successor to the War Measures Act, on peaceful protesters who travelled from across the country to protest the federal government's COVID-19 measures following nearly four weeks of peaceful demonstrations.
On Nov. 2, we saw a key participant, Tom Marazzo, testify for the first time in front of the Emergencies Act commission, after having been in attendance watching from the crowd for the past three weeks.
Through his testimony, Marazzo spoke about media bias, policing issues, the public's trust in our institutions and more. Take a look at some of his more notable moments:
Tom Marazzo, one of the convoy organizers, recalls his reasons for heading to Ottawa and joining the demonstration.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2022
"It was the truckers that gave me an opportunity to actually get into fighting for my kids' rights."
MORE: https://t.co/aITJqH3UGQ pic.twitter.com/YXiBnzQxBW
"Get off your butts and do something meaningful for the 6 million Canadians affected by this crap."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2022
Freedom Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo describes how he felt about politicians on the streets of Ottawa during the protest.
MORE: https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/OluJzJGgnS
After talking about the reasons why he came to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 mandates, Marazzo touched on the fact that the organizers did their best to keep a lane open for emergency services vehicles.
While testifying on this issue, Marazzo explained why it was so important to him to ensure lanes were open.
Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo explains how the protesters planned to keep lanes open for emergency vehicles:— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 2, 2022
"The first thing we did is start identifying hospitals. We identified the police station, fire departments, vulnerable infrastructure."
MORE: https://t.co/aITJqH3UGQ pic.twitter.com/sguxQgVmKu
During cross-examination, Paul Champ, lawyer for the Ottawa Coalition, a group of city residents opposed to the convoy, made a scene during his questioning of Marazzo. Champ pressed Marazzo on his view of a controversial right-wing figure, Jeremy MacKenzie. In the end, the lawyer ended up asking Marazzo if MacKenzie's accountant is Jewish.
Following the testimony, Marazzo conducted a media scrum outside of the public room, where he ignored mainstream media reporters, telling them they’ve been lying for the past three years. We were able to ask Marazzo a few questions before he left the crowd following a question asked by a reporter for Le Droit.
Marazzo, on the other hand, graciously answered questions asked by independent True North senior reporter Andrew Lawton and myself.
There you have it folks, that's everything you need to know about what went on during the Emergencies Act inquiry on Nov. 2. If you want to see more analysis, feel free to tune in during our daily evening livestream.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.