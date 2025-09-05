Tone deaf! In aftermath of deadly home invasion, police chief urges citizens to 'comply'?!

Abdul Aleem Farooqi of Vaughan, Ont., paid the ultimate price by protecting his family earlier this month.

The 46-year-old father was shot dead by cowardly home invaders, one of whom allegedly pointed his gun at Farooqi’s four-year-old daughter.

That was shocking. Almost as shocking was the comments of York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

At a news conference, MacSween seemed to be lecturing citizens who were outraged by the ongoing crime wave in general and the Farooqi murder in particular.

Chief MacSween said he wants citizens to “comply” during a home invasion and wait for police to arrive. Comply? What the hell does that mean?

Chief MacSween also urged citizens “not to take matters into their own hands.”

Um, so when a weaponized intruder invades your home in the wee hours of the morning, what are you supposed to do? Put the kettle on and offer him a cup of tea.

Talk about being tone deaf! Tak about not being able to read the room!

We reached out to the York Regional Police media relations team with five questions. And they provided answers. Here are the queries and answers verbatim:

Question: Chief MacSween said he want citizens to “comply” during a home invasion and wait for police to arrive. What exactly does “comply” mean in the context of a home invasion?

Answer: Per the Criminal Code, citizens have the right to respond to use of force with reasonable and proportionate force when their safety or the safety of their loved ones is threatened. The Criminal Code allows that for their own protection.

When the word “comply” was used, it wasn’t suggested that citizens comply for fear of breaking the law by responding with force. It was suggested as a valid tactic in the hopes of preserving lives, should citizens be confronted with an armed intruder. When it comes to preserving lives or defending property, citizens are reminded that material items can be replaced—but lives cannot. Citizens should avoid taking a risk to defend property when it might escalate an already dangerous situation and ultimately, most citizens are not equipped to confront an armed intruder.

Q: Chief MacSween also said he urges citizens “not to take matters into their own hands.” But if an intruder invades a home in the wee hours of the morning, what is a citizen supposed to do, especially if his or her loved ones are threatened with lethal force?

A: There is no one piece of advice to offer to citizens who are faced with an intruder in their home—but calling 9-1-1 immediately and avoiding engagement with the intruders may be an effective tactic in many cases. Running, hiding, or fighting back may also be advisable, but situations are often dynamic, hectic, and difficult to assess in the moment. Resistance may escalate the level of force a suspect uses to achieve their goal, which in many cases, may be taking property, or monetary gain.

Ultimately, a citizen should do what they deem necessary to preserve their own safety, and the safety of their loved ones. If that involves force, that force must be reasonable and proportionate.

Q: In light of the Lindsay home invasion last month: Jeremy McDonald fought back against an intruder, career criminal Mike Breen, who was armed with a lethal force weapon (crossbow). McDonald was criminally charged for doing so (aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.) Based on the Chief’s comments, had Mr. Farooqi fought back in a similar fashion, would he have been criminally charged had he survived?

A: York Regional Police will not speculate on events that did not occur, nor do we have an update on the investigation into Mr. Farooqi’s murder at this time. We urge anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Homicide Unit or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers of York Region, as we are entirely committed to identifying and arresting suspects in this case, and bringing them to justice.

Q: How long did it take YRP to respond to the Farooqi emergency? We have heard it was approximately 13 minutes – is this correct?

A: York Regional Police is aware of inaccurate reports of police response time in this case.

After receiving the call to 9-1-1, a York Regional Police officer was en route to the scene of the home invasion in approximately 40 seconds.

The first officer arrived on scene and attempted entry into the home roughly 4.5 minutes following the 9-1-1 call, and entered the home less than two minutes later.

Roughly nine minutes after the 9-1-1 call was first received, an officer was conducting CPR on Mr. Farooqi in an attempt to save his life.

Q: Does Chief MacSween and/or the York Regional Police Service support Pierre Poilievre’s pledge to amend Canada’s castle law to allow a homeowner to use lethal force if need be?

A: York Regional Police is committed to enforcing the law as its written in the Criminal Code. As laws change, police enforce them as such.

Bottom line: the sooner Pierre Poilievre can amend the Criminal Code to allow citizens to use lethal force in life and death situations, the better. Clearly, the status quo is not working…