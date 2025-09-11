Tone deaf mainstream media host fired following Charlie Kirk murder commentary

"You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place," Dowd quipped, as if debating liberal views is a capital offence.

MSNBC now appears to be scrambling to save face amid backlash, calling his words "inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable.”

Sadly, what’s equal parts shocking and utterly predictable, this is not isolated to the U.S. Here in Canada, the taxpayer-funded propaganda machine CBC pulled a similar stunt.

'I am not saying he died because he was a controversial provocateur friend of Trump, but...'

Mere hours after Kirk's murder at Utah Valley University — shot from a rooftop while addressing a crowd — they dropped an article headlined "Some of Charlie Kirk's most controversial takes."

Talk about kicking a man while he's down.

Instead of mourning a husband, father, and staunch defender of free speech who engaged in respectful open discourse, they dredged up his criticisms of "liberal views" as if his tragic death were some smug 'gotcha' moment.

Posted less than 12 hours after his murder.



Stay classy @CBC. Not sure what we'd do without you.

This vile rhetoric echoes the absurd bile from those like Rachel Gilmore, whose past smears against conservatives — essentially labelling supporters of the Freedom Convoy as domestic terrorists — fuels the same divisive fire.

Rachel Gilmore is a bad person.



Used the assassination of Charlie Kirk to attack her political opponents and then makes it about her safety at the end because people like @AndrewScheer rightfully criticized her previous disgusting statements after the murder.



This is what… pic.twitter.com/hGGBTYkrOW — Wyatt Claypool (@wyatt_claypool) September 11, 2025

It's the same playbook: demonize the right, then feign shock and main-character syndrome when tragedy strikes.

Even Liberal MP Anthony Housefather's post, praying for Kirk's family while subtly blaming "targeted hateful rhetoric," reeks of the same tone-deaf insinuation.

The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragedy & I pray for his family. I hope that those on this & other platforms that repeatedly personally attack people & incite hate against them look at this and see the potential real life consequences of targeted hateful rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was one of the first political leaders in Canada to cut through the noise: "Political violence is NEVER justified," he wrote.

We must all strongly denounce the shooting of Charlie Kirk. Political violence is NEVER justified. The attacker must be brought to justice. And free speech must be upheld.



Pray for Mr. Kirk and his family. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 10, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney's belated condemnation slithered out only after he posted a clip of an interview, bloviating about shifting mindsets from "why" to "how" for building infrastructure faster in Canada — talk about profoundly tone-deaf timing in the wake of tragedy.

To get more major infrastructure projects built faster in Canada, we have to shift our mindset from “why” to “how”.



To get more major infrastructure projects built faster in Canada, we have to shift our mindset from "why" to "how".

Thanks for the Real Talk, @ryanjespersen:

The CBC's on-air drivel from political journalist and host of Power & Politics, David Cochrane, shamelessly victim-blaming Kirk, isn't journalism; it's incitement cloaked in sanctimony.

Defund the CBC.

Defund the CBC.

No other words needed after watching this garbage.

Kirk will have a lasting legacy for rallying young minds to champion freedom through bold, respectful dialogue, and it demands far better than the MSM's vile blame-the-victim charade. He tapped into the political power of young people across the country, building a massive movement through events like the one he was hosting in Utah, and reaching millions through his podcast.

Rest in peace, Charlie. Your unyielding voice and impact will echo on, undimmed.