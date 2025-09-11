Tone deaf mainstream media host fired following Charlie Kirk murder commentary

MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd was fired after suggesting on air that Charlie Kirk's supposed controversial views contributed to his own assassination.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   September 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

MSNBC (right)

MSNBC has canned political analyst Matthew Dowd after his jaw-droppingly insensitive remarks following the tragic assassination of conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk.

During a live broadcast, Dowd essentially implied that Kirk's bold, unapologetic takes on everything from gun rights to civil liberties somehow invited the bullet that ended his life at the young age of 31.

"You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place," Dowd quipped, as if debating liberal views is a capital offence.

MSNBC now appears to be scrambling to save face amid backlash, calling his words "inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable.”

Sadly, what’s equal parts shocking and utterly predictable, this is not isolated to the U.S. Here in Canada, the taxpayer-funded propaganda machine CBC pulled a similar stunt.

Mere hours after Kirk's murder at Utah Valley University — shot from a rooftop while addressing a crowd — they dropped an article headlined "Some of Charlie Kirk's most controversial takes."

Talk about kicking a man while he's down.

Instead of mourning a husband, father, and staunch defender of free speech who engaged in respectful open discourse, they dredged up his criticisms of "liberal views" as if his tragic death were some smug 'gotcha' moment.

This vile rhetoric echoes the absurd bile from those like Rachel Gilmore, whose past smears against conservatives — essentially labelling supporters of the Freedom Convoy as domestic terrorists — fuels the same divisive fire.

It's the same playbook: demonize the right, then feign shock and main-character syndrome when tragedy strikes.

Even Liberal MP Anthony Housefather's post, praying for Kirk's family while subtly blaming "targeted hateful rhetoric," reeks of the same tone-deaf insinuation.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was one of the first political leaders in Canada to cut through the noise: "Political violence is NEVER justified," he wrote.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's belated condemnation slithered out only after he posted a clip of an interview, bloviating about shifting mindsets from "why" to "how" for building infrastructure faster in Canada — talk about profoundly tone-deaf timing in the wake of tragedy.

The CBC's on-air drivel from political journalist and host of Power & Politics, David Cochrane, shamelessly victim-blaming Kirk, isn't journalism; it's incitement cloaked in sanctimony.

Kirk will have a lasting legacy for rallying young minds to champion freedom through bold, respectful dialogue, and it demands far better than the MSM's vile blame-the-victim charade. He tapped into the political power of young people across the country, building a massive movement through events like the one he was hosting in Utah, and reaching millions through his podcast.

Rest in peace, Charlie. Your unyielding voice and impact will echo on, undimmed.

PETITION: CBC ... Stop Lying!

19,599 signatures
Goal: 25,000 signatures
meta-img

Have you noticed that the CBC can't stop lying? Help us hold them accountable. Add your name as we demand that the CBC stop lying!

Will you sign?

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Crude Sausage
    commented 2025-09-11 12:55:15 -0400
    A completely warranted firing. May he be forgotten for the piece of garbage that he is.