'Too many immigrants in the country': Reactions as Conservative MP calls out Liberals

Immigration issues have been in the spotlight as parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons following April's federal election.

New Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab has been tasked with handling the file by Prime Minister Mark Carney, while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tapped longtime Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner as the party's immigration critic.

Rempel Garner took aim squarely at the Liberals during question period in Commons, asking how the government plans to address the millions of visas set to expire this year and why the Liberals have increased temporary work permits despite pledging to scale back immigration.

“We are strengthening the integrity of our system while maintaining the humanitarian ability that we have in this country,” responded Metlege Diab, who claimed the Liberals were working to make immigration “more efficient and flexible.”

On Wednesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Lise Merle and Drea Humphrey shared their thoughts on the debate — and whether the Liberals are actually serious about addressing Canadians' immigration concerns.

“Canada does not need to be responsive to global migration patterns. Canada needs to be responsive to Canadians,” contended Lise. “And what we are saying to you, loud and clear, without any sugarcoating it, is that there are too many immigrants in the country.”

The massive influx in such a short time has had a “negative consequence on Canadians' standard of living,” she added.

The Conservative immigration critic's questions were “common sense,” noted Drea. “If you're trying to get this under control, why are you bringing in more when it's so clear this isn't what Canadians want or can afford.”

“What does that mean, what does it look like,” when more than 800,000 people have arrived through the first four months of 2025, she continued, highlighting the numerous handouts newcomers receive from the government.

“This is so unaffordable, and they know that. So, what is the actual plan? Is the plan to actually replace Canadians? I think that's fair to ask,” Drea said.

“I think that's a fair assumption at this point,” Lise replied.