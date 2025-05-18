Canada's top COVID bureaucrat blamed 'racism' for 'stressful' pandemic

Canada's $324,000-a-year chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, objected to what she considered mockery disguised as public criticism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tam described the pandemic as "extremely stressful" for public health officers, emphasizing the pressure they faced on the pace and extent of their recommendations.

As Canada's top COVID bureaucrat, Dr. Tam faced daily criticism regarding her appearance, race, accent, and advice, which she found challenging given the coronavirus's origins, according to Public Health Agency Access To Information notes.

While discussing her annual report on Monday, Dr. Theresa Tam said “colonialism and racism” were to blame for how COVID-19 impacted Canadians. Does that make sense to you? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/DrIcbUqe81 — Juno News (@junonewscom) December 14, 2021

At the time, Tam became a prominent figure through weekly televised briefings, clarifying that her role was advisory, not solely decision-making, and that public understanding of this distinction is helpful. “My leadership position isn’t one of power — in fact I have very little power — but one of support and influence in decision making.”

In April 2020, then-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland likened her and other chief public health officers to "rock stars." That followed remarks from prime minister Justin Trudeau, who claimed Canada was “among the best-prepared countries in the world."

Trudeau suggested his government was “grounded in science and data” and attributed Ottawa's COVID-19 management to following the advice of public health offices, which encouraged widespread vaccination “through every means we could.”

Dr. Theresa Tam, and other pandemic managers, would not disclose information that "may embarrass" cabinet on their pandemic response.



Report by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/dYyMMfBdSx pic.twitter.com/MmMY7Oj9EA — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 5, 2025

University of Toronto criticisms of lockdowns suggest they were a "policy overreaction," as Canada's COVID-19 death rate (135.2 per 100,000) exceeded that of several industrialized nations.

“Social media has amplified the spread of misinformation, hampering public health responses, creating confusion and distrust,” said Tam’s notes for a 2024 conference.

The Public Health Agency said that without lockdowns or health mandates, "20 times more Canadians" would have died in the COVID pandemic than in World War Two.

Health Canada, citing a "what could have happened" study by Dr. Tam, claimed lockdowns and vaccine mandates may have saved up to 800,000 lives. This contrasts with approximately 53,000 COVID-19 deaths in Canada, compared to 44,000 Canadian deaths in WWII.

In 2023, Freeland championed Canada’s COVID-19 response. "Broadly, Canada did pretty well. We did well because we had a real Team Canada approach."

Canada's 2006 pandemic plan anticipated upwards of 58,000 deaths in a future coronavirus outbreak.

Theresa Tam, who has never treated patients, leads the Public Health Agency of Canada. During a panel on Canada's information environment focused on misinformation, Tam predicts the next pandemic will be harder to address due to public distrust of new tech like the… pic.twitter.com/ZrRESPQMY1 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 22, 2025

A 2024 Leger poll indicated that 36% of Canadians believe governments overreacted to the COVID-19 pandemic, with men (41%) and those under 55 more likely to hold this view.

The results have implications for future pandemic planning, according to the National Post.

“Everyone is an armchair epidemiologist,” Tam told a 2020 videoconference, contradicting her claim that diverse opinions are "part of the scientific process."

Audits revealed "limited public health expertise" and rapid turnover at the Public Health Agency with four presidents in 28 months, according to Blacklock's.

Health organizations criticized Canada's unprepared pandemic response. A lawsuit against the response was dismissed, and the government avoided a public inquiry despite internal audits revealing "critical weaknesses."

'All Canadians were my patients,' Dr. Tam says in @GovCanHealth notes, details resentment of criticism that strayed into cruel mockery of her accent and ethnicity: 'Overnight I was in the public eye.' https://t.co/pNARNK8oC0 #cdnpoli #cdnfoi pic.twitter.com/AHoKuI8ge7 — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) May 16, 2025

Secret oaths bound Canadian pandemic managers, including Dr. Tam, to conceal information deemed "embarrassing" to cabinet, with managers from various agencies pledging to uphold ethics codes.

“As an employee of the Government of Canada I acknowledge I have read and understood the Values And Ethics Code For The Public Sector,” said the pledge. “I remain bound by my oath.”

During the pandemic, Canada entered into $8 billion in undisclosed vaccine contracts. Despite concerns over higher vaccine prices compared to other nations, these contracts remained secret, citing potential embarrassment and jeopardized supplier relations.

Millions were spent on unused and faulty ventilators, and web pages detailing billions in COVID contracts were abruptly removed. Canada also discarded millions in pre-pandemic medical supplies.