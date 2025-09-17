Top Liberal MP calls on parties to work together, while slamming Poilievre

Parliament resumed following summer break, with Government House Leader Steve MacKinnon telling reporters he was hopeful to see unity in the House of Commons during this session.

“We will be looking to all parties and all MPs for collaboration,” MacKinnon said. “There's a lot to do this fall, and (Parliament) works best when we work together,” he continued, calling on legislators to “put politics aside and put the interests of Canadians first.”

At the same time, MacKinnon took shots at the Opposition, accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of “shutting down Parliament for weeks on end” during the previous session.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to MacKinnon's attempts to smear Conservatives.

“The Liberal Party, all of the Ottawa insiders, and the mainstream media, are encouraging Pierre Poilievre to just take his foot off the gas,” said Lise. “When your enemy tells you to do something that is going to serve the enemy, you should do the exact opposite.”

Instead of letting the Liberals off easy, “every single member of the Conservative Party sitting in the House of Commons must hold the feet of the Liberal Party of Canada in the fire,” she added.

“It's like the Liberals want us to be hard of remembering when we all know what happened in the House of Commons,” said Sheila. “It ground to a half because you would rather not do the business of government.”

The Liberals act as though “Canadians are not privy to the news,” she added, noting the Liberals did their best to avoid having their corruption exposed.