Canada's Chief of Defence walks back support to recruit public servants

Canada’s chief of defence, Gen. Jennie Carignan, is reportedly reconsidering a proposal to recruit federal public servants into the Canadian Forces reserves, saying they already contribute enough to national defence. The plan, created by Carignan and Deputy Minister Stefanie Beck, was announced on May 30, 2025.

The proposal seeks a major expansion of both the Reserve Force and the Supplementary Reserve, the latter currently holding 4,384 inactive or retired Canadian Forces members ready for recall.

Carignan and Beck's document suggests a surge to 300,000 personnel in a national emergency. The wider mobilization plan aims to increase the current reserve of 23,561 to 100,000 part-time members.

The Ottawa Citizen first reported that the Canadian Forces was counting on public servants to volunteer as part of this push.

Carignan and Beck’s nine-page plan outlines a Supplementary and other Reserve structure composed of both skilled and unskilled Canadians, including those with no prior military service. It recommends prioritizing volunteer federal, provincial, and territorial public servants and proposes relaxing age and fitness requirements compared to the regular Reserve Force.

After public backlash following the Ottawa Citizen’s reporting, Carignan appeared to distance herself from the idea. In a Nov. 11 interview with CTV, she said, “It is not focused directly to public servants. Our public servants are already contributing extensively to the work we are doing in defence.” She did not explain why she now downplays the plan’s clear direction that mobilization “should initially prioritize volunteer public servants.”

Despite unveiling the initiative, neither the Department of National Defence (DND) nor the Canadian Forces has explained how they intend to recruit roughly 400,000 Canadians into the reserves and supplementary reserves. They have also not provided information on how these targets were set, the projected cost, or the timeline for implementation.

The plan outlines a one-week introductory course for new Supplementary Reserve recruits, covering firearms safety, truck driving, and drone operation. Members would then complete one week of non-uniform training annually. This training does not count toward public service pensions.

Carignan and Beck’s internal “tiger team” created the Defence Mobilization Plan (DMP) to identify the legal and administrative changes needed for such a large expansion. The effort requires coordination with the Privy Council Office, other government departments, and the Canadian public.

Defence officials also plan to consult allied nations, including Finland—widely regarded as a leader in conscription. Finland requires all male citizens aged 18 to 60 to serve, while women may volunteer; after full-time service, citizens move into the reserves.

The DND tiger team began its work at Carling Campus on June 4. The department has not confirmed whether Carignan and Beck have received updates on the team’s progress.

Public reaction to the mobilization plan has been mixed—supported by some, but met with widespread skepticism and ridicule. Defence insiders and former senior military public affairs officers argue the initiative suffers from poor planning and an inadequate communications strategy for a project of this scale.