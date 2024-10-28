Toronto police side with pro-Hamas protesters during rally for Israel

The intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West in Toronto is a gathering point for pro-Israel demonstrators. For more than a year now, pro-Israel supporters have peacefully assembled here. Typically, the message being conveyed is the desire for the safe return of those remaining hostages who were kidnapped in Israel by the Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

Also of note, this area of Toronto has a sizeable Jewish population.

And that is the crux of the matter in terms of “How Low Can You Go?” vis-à-vis the pro-Hamas demonstrators. Lately, they have invaded this area, wearing trouble on their shirts and openly chanting for genocide. Yes, there are literally thousands of places in Hogtown where the “Hamassholes” can assemble and chant for the genocide of the Jewish people. But they have chosen this particular postal code.

Why? Because obviously they want a confrontation. They want violence to break out. And why wouldn’t they continue to push the envelope? Thanks to Myron Demkiw, Toronto’s spineless police chief, these hooligans have been given carte blanche when it comes to everything from shutting down traffic for “prayers” to engaging in vandalism and even physical assault.

Yet are any of the hooligans who comprise the new-age Hitler Youth movement charged? No. In fact, sometimes members of the Toronto Police Service reinvent themselves as Uber Eats drivers to deliver coffee and Timbits to these jihadis.

Also, last Sunday, par for the course, Demkiw’s Gestapo agents turned a blind eye to criminal activity and yet again arrested “easy targets” – i.e., pro-Israel demonstrators. Case in point: a pro-Israel protester allegedly ran his finger across his throat. Probably not a nice thing to do if true, but it’s a nothing burger when compared to chanting for genocide. Even so, a pro-jihadi demonstrator complained to the police, and within moments, 10 cops descended upon the man, arresting, him, cuffing him, tossing him into a police cruiser, and hauling him away. Unbelievable.

Another indicator that Sharia law is now in effect in Toronto: Rebel News reporter David Menzies ventured over to the northeast corner of the intersection where the Hobos for Hamas had assembled. This was not entirely by design. Menzies and cameraman Efron Monsanto had planned to film their vile protest from a traffic island. But a police officer informed them they were not allowed to be there for whatever reason.

In any event, while standing on a public sidewalk practicing public interest journalism, a jihadi started getting physical with Menzies and his microphone. He swatted at the microphone at least three times; on one occasion knocking the mic flash off (which was stolen by another jihadi).

And get this: the police witnessed this violence yet refused to press charges! As well, they ordered Menzies to leave the area because the Hamas supporters “don’t want you here.”

Think about that: a journalist in a public place practicing public interest journalism is being ordered by the cops to leave because his mere presence upsets the feelings of pro-terrorism supporters.

Bottom line: thanks to Toronto Police Chief/Ayatollah Myron Demkiw, Hogtown is now unofficially under Sharia law, not Canadian law. Beyond shameful. Despicable.

PETITION: Canada Stands With Israel! 11,761 signatures Goal: 20000 signatures Please sign our letter of solidarity with Israel and its people. We will hand-deliver this letter to the Embassy of Israel in Ottawa, to let them know that Canada stands with them and against terrorism.

